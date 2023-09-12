Business provides free lunch for first responders

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw business provided free lunch for first responders on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Intermission Deli in Saginaw, along with RE/MAX New Image, thanked fire departments, EMS workers, and police officers for their commitment to the community.

One EMT picking up his free sandwich said he appreciates the gesture and enjoys meeting the people in the community.

“It’s awesome to be able to get out in the community and put some faces on the people we serve regularly,” said Nathan Wedge, EMT. “The days can get hectic and stressful at points. So it’s good to get some free time, free food, and hang out with everybody.”

This is the second time RE/MAX New Image has partnered with Intermission Deli.

The free lunches were available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.