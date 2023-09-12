Committee to recall Grand Blanc school board member to begin collecting signatures

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Efforts to remove a Grand Blanc school board member are ramping up.

The Committee to Recall Amy Facchinello will be collecting signatures starting Friday, Sept. 15. through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The group will be stationed at various locations over the weekend.

On Friday, they will be stationed along the homecoming parade route.

Saturday, they will be stationed at Kroger and Sam’s Club all day, as well as Physicians and Bicentennial Park entrances from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the group will be stationed at the Grand Blanc-McFarlen Library from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The recall committee said they want to hold her accountable for the felony charges she faces in the alleged fake electors plot, as well as racism and homophobia accusations.

