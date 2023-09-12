DNR offering $1.5M in grant funding for fisheries, aquatic resources

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has more than $1.5 million in grant funding available for applicants to improve state fisheries and aquatic resources.

The funding, offered through the Fisheries Habitat Grant, is available to local, state, federal, and tribal governments and nonprofit groups. The funding will be distributed through three themes: aquatic habitat conservation, dam management, and aquatic habitat and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee, and Muskegon river watersheds.

Grant applicants can apply for and receive funding from all three themes with one application based on eligibility.

The DNR said the expected funding is derived from the following three sources:

  • $989,000 from the state’s Game and Fish Protection Fund, supporting the aquatic habitat conservation theme
  • $350,000 from the state’s General Fund, supporting the dam management theme
  • At least $225,000 from a hydropower license and settlement agreement between Consumers Energy and several entities including the DNR, supporting aquatic habitat and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee, and Muskegon river watersheds

Grant amounts start at a minimum of $25,000 and could total the amount of funding available in all theme areas for the eligible projects, the DNR said.

If necessary, smaller projects within the same region addressing similar issues can be bundled into a single grant proposal package to reach the minimum grant amount, according to the DNR.

The DNR said there are specific priority projects, identified through its Fisheries Priority Habitat Conservation Projects list, which may receive preference during proposal review.

Applicants have to discuss their projects with their local DNR fisheries biologist, then complete and submit a short preproposal for DNR review, the DNR said.

Preproposals must be submitted using an online form available at the Fisheries Habitat Grant website and must be submitted by Oct. 20.

Applicants who have questions about preproposal submission can reach out to Joe Nohner at 517-599-6825 or Chip Kosloski at 517-281-1705.

More information, such as a detailed program handbook, including timeline, preproposal guidelines, and forms, is available on the DNR’s website.

Read next:
New Flint Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
Generic Water
Committee to recall Grand Blanc school board member to begin collecting signatures
Amy Facchinello
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
New Flint Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
Amy Facchinello
Committee to recall Grand Blanc school board member to begin collecting signatures
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12