FDA approves new COVID vaccine as cases rise

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which could boost protection from the virus as new cases continue to rise.

“I think it’s good news,” said Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.

He is glad that the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines, and while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to sign off on the vaccines, Mukkamala said we’re one step closer to another layer of protection from COVID-19.

“Because COVID is mutating, just like viruses do, just like the flu virus does from one season to the next, so should our treatment and prevention of that,” he said.

The newest shots would replace combination vaccines that mixed protection against the original coronavirus strain and older omicron variants. They’re expected to be most protective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, rather than mild infection.

Mukkamala said once the CDC approves, the shots should be eligible for anyone over 5-years-old, regardless of vaccination status.

“It’s good for anybody that is in need of a booster, or even hasn’t been vaccinated to get it. So, it’s eligible for everybody 5-years of age or older when it does come out, and it needs to be at least two months from the last dose of any vaccination,” he explained.

He said he thinks it’s a good idea to get the shot since COVID-19 cases are rising again.

“Everything has gone up by about 10 to 15 percent. Number of people that have gotten COVID in this past several weeks, number of hospital admissions for COVID, and so, it is something that isn’t a theoretical risk,” Mukkamala said.

He said he believes if all goes to plan, the new vaccines should be available to you by the end of the month, adding updated COVID-19 vaccines will probably come around once a year, like flu shots.

“Every fall, we sort of see what’s coming across from the east. And then based on that, we get a vaccine that’s formulated. I think that’s what we’ll see with COVID as well,” he said.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

