First time in almost a decade: University of Michigan-Flint enrollment up

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan-Flint (UM-Flint) has reported it has had its first increase in total enrollment since the fall semester of 2014.

The numbers were taken from UM-Flint’s official 10-day count of students, which is used for state and national reporting purposes, UM-Flint said.

In total, 6,130 students are enrolled at the campus, reflecting a gain of 154 students (or 3 percent) from 2022.

“Enrollment is the lifeblood of any university, and as such, we have many reasons to celebrate today’s news,” said Donna Fry, UM-Flint interim chancellor. “More students at UM-Flint means that we can change even more lives through the quality education our university provides.”

There has been a 10 percent increase in new undergraduate students (plus 186 students) for the second year in a row, which is comprised of the following groups:

New transfer students: up 24 percent

Dual enrollees: up 15 percent

Early College students: up 4 percent

First-time in any college enrollees: up 2 percent This group has shown increases for the past three years.



UM-Flint said another factor in the fall 2023 increase is new graduate students, which is up 23 percent (391 students vs. 318 students).

The jumps in first-time and new transfer students continue to grow from the previous year, according to UM-Flint.

UM-Flint’s fall 2023 enrollment is made up of 4,751 undergraduates and 1,379 graduate students, compared to last year’s figures of 4,609 and 1,376, respectively, the university said.

In total, 93 percent of the university’s students are from Michigan.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.