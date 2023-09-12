Genesee Co. Jail holds 21st I.G.N.I.TE. graduation

A ceremony was held on Tuesday for jail inmates graduating from the Genesee County Sheriff Office’s I.G.N.I.T.E. program.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A ceremony was held on Tuesday for jail inmates graduating from the Genesee County Sheriff Office's I.G.N.I.T.E. program.

Several inmates were honored on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with diplomas and certificates, including welding and GEDs.

Also at Tuesday’s ceremony was the sheriff from Iron County, Utah, which was the first office in Utah to join the I.G.N.I.T.E. program.

“Thank you, Sheriff Swanson. I’m excited to take I.G.N.I.T.E. back to Utah and I know it’s going to make a big difference in our community,” Sheriff Kenneth Carpenter.

This was the 21st I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation.

