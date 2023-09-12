Grant opportunity for innovative farming solutions

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is accepting applications for a one-time Farm Innovation Grant Program made to develop innovative solutions to present and future agriculture problems.

MDARD is accepting proposals that are meant to provide innovation solutions for farms, agriculture processing, and supply chain problems in Michigan’s agricultural industry, the state said.

The state will be looking for solutions in the following areas:

Climate smart practices: Methods or technology that works to lessen the effects of climate change.

Supply chain resiliency: New research, technology, or equipment that will strengthen Michigan’s agricultural supply chain.

Food processing and farm production automation: Research and new technology for the automation of agriculture and food production.

MDARD will consider applications in other areas that present compelling innovations with a focus on rural resiliency improvements.

According to the state, the maximum grant eligible is $450,000 per proposal, and all proposals will be evaluated through a competitive selection process.

If anyone is interested in applying for the Farm Innovation Grant or wants more information, visit the MDARD website.

Grants must be emailed to mda-grants@michigan.gov by 3 p.m. on Nov. 20.

