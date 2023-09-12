InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Over 90 woody habitat structures will be installed in Au Train Lake (Alger County, Michigan) to...
DNR offering $1.5M in grant funding for fisheries, aquatic resources
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
New Flint Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan
Amy Facchinello
Committee to recall Grand Blanc school board member to begin collecting signatures
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12