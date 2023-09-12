Lingering showers remain Tuesday and staying cool

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few showers will continue into today on the backside of the passing low pressure system. The majority of the rain with this low fell on Monday, but the cooler weather yesterday was actually only just the start. We expect to be slightly cooler today, then Wednesday holding the coolest daytime highs of the week.

If you have anything to do outdoors (perhaps you already have leaves falling like in my yard), Thursday and Friday will be the best days to get those outdoor tasks done. Saturday will be good too, but increasing clouds are in the cards there with the next approaching low pressure system. Take a look at the extended forecast in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Steady rain has been holding on in our southeastern communities like Fenton, Grand Blanc, Lapeer, Imlay City, and Sandusky early this morning. That rain is slowly migrating east but will keep the damp conditions around for the commute and bus stops in those locations. Once that rain moves out mid-morning, we’ve expecting only the scattered showers moving in from the northwest for the rest of the daylight hours. These showers will be very intermittent and hit-or-miss so you can expect longer periods of dry weather today rather than rainfall. Clouds should stay stubborn though keeping mostly cloudy skies for the majority of today.

Tuesday sees a few scattered showers. (WNEM)

Highs reach up to around 64 degrees though our northern counties might stay even cooler in the upper 50s. Either way, temperatures won’t be fluctuating too much today and the taste of fall will continue. We’ll have a northwest wind taking over with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will have highs near 64. (WNEM)

Tonight

Most rain will be done for the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies starting to take hold. We’ll have temperatures falling more as a result of that and the continued northwest wind with lows falling to around 46 degrees. The northwest wind will be from 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will have lows mostly in the middle 40s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

As a result of the heating of the day, a few spotty showers could redevelop on Wednesday; however, you have a far greater chance of staying dry than seeing showers during the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll have cooler air aloft through the day too as we’ll be right in the middle of the jet stream trough, so clouds could prove to be stubborn again and make it look more like a mid-October, rather than mid-September day.

Wednesday will have a couple of spotty showers. (WNEM)

Speaking of the “heating of the day,” there won’t be much of it Wednesday. Highs will be the coolest of the week between 61 and 63 degrees. The northwest wind will be identical to Tuesday’s at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. (WNEM)

By Wednesday night, lows fall to 43 degrees. Lows may even dive into the middle 30s in our northern tier by sunrise on Thursday morning. This is due to the higher elevation in those counties helping, but at the same time we would need skies to clear quickly to obtain those temperatures. Stay tuned for updates, but if you do have plants outdoors that need protection from cold weather, you may need to bring them in Wednesday night.

Wednesday night will be even colder. (WNEM)

