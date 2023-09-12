Local tavern celebrates 50 years of business

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An iconic tavern in the city of Flint is celebrating 50 years in business.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the White Horse Tavern celebrated its golden anniversary by offering up food and drink specials.

Steve Poulos, one of the owners, said he’s thankful for all the support they’ve received over the decades.

“Everything, we’ve met so many different people. Just an absolute thrill being here,” he said.

Last year, the restaurant was listed for sale, and the owner said he hopes the next owner continues the business the family started.

