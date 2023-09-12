Michigan man looks back on Sept. 11 after surviving attack at World Trade Center

At least 40 Michiganders were killed during the terror attacks on Sept. 11
FILE Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris...
FILE Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong/FILE)(CHAO SOI CHEONG | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who survived the terror attack at the World Trade Center has made it a mission to memorialize every person from Michigan killed on that fateful day.

On Sept. 11 each year, people ask, “Where were you on 9/11?”

Many watched the Twin Towers fall on their television screen, but not Patrick Anderson.

“I remember the whole day, so there’s no one moment,” said Anderson.

From the window of his hotel room inside the World Trade Center, Anderson watched one of the Twin Towers begin to crumble after being hit by a hijacked plane. With help, he was able to escape safely.

“I was benefited by people helping me, and I returned to Michigan and was happy to be here.”

That’s why Anderson—who now runs an economic consulting firm in East Lansing—made it a personal mission to ensure those lives are memorialized through the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund.

“And now we have the Michigan Remembers website, in which we have a profile of over 40 people that lost their lives that day, and some stories about people from Michigan that did a lot to help folks.”

The stories have piled up over the last several years, but Anderson said there are even more to discover. Such as Todd Beamer, born in Flint, was a passenger on United Flight 93 who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a Shanksville, Penn. field. Margaret Mattic from Detroit, who moved to New York City to become an actress, was killed in the North Tower.

“If we don’t take an effort to say, ‘this is what happened,’ and record the people and what they did, then we will forget it. First, that’s a shame. Second, that opens the door to people misinterpreting what our history was.”

A history—through the efforts of people like Anderson—can be preserved and never forgotten.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

We’re enduring more wet conditions to begin the work and school week. As you get ready for the...
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Sept. 12
Grand Blanc School Board member is one of 16 charged in a fake elector plot.
Signature collection to recall Grand Blanc school board member ramps up
The panel develops recommendations for U.S. immunizations.
CDC advisory panel meets today over new COVID vaccines