Michiganders, Moroccans react to deadly Moroccan earthquake

A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake in Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 600 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With much of the quake zone in hard-to-reach areas, the full impact of the deadly Moroccan earthquake is yet to be known. Roads blocked or obstructed by dislodged rocks have made it difficult to get to the hardest-hit locations.

The quake occurred on Sept. 8 and killed at least 2,800 people. It’s the strongest quake to hit the area in over 100 years.

Days later, rescue teams are still out searching for survivors and caring for the injured.

Jeff Freymueller, an Earth and Environmental Science expert at Michigan State University explained how the 6.8-magnitude earthquake caused so much destruction.

“So if you imagine two pieces of rock that are next to each other and one side moves relative to the other, that’s what actually causes the earthquake.”

According to Freymueller, that’s exactly what happened in Morocco on Friday. “The African plate and the Eurasian plate are getting closer together. And so, that motion causes deformation of the earth’s crust.”

Translation, the High Atlas Mountains in Morocco are getting closer together. Freymueller said it is common for this kind of motion to cause an earthquake.

The owner of Taste of Morocco in Lansing called the earthquake a ‘devastating tragedy.’ Unable to provide an on-camera interview sharing her reaction, the Moroccan baker said she is trying to make her way to the family she still has in the North African country.

In a statement sent to News 10, MSU professor Safoi Babana-Hampton said:

“I first heard of the tragic earthquake that struck Morocco, my country of origin, around 6:30pm on Friday, from my family. They were checking on each other, trying to reach those close to the epicenter and making plans to spend the night in the street like so many others that night, for fear of aftershocks. My family here and I were very concerned and heartbroken. I was in Morocco visiting my family just this past July, most of whom live either in Marrakech (the city closest to the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake) or in Agadir (a coastal city about 150 miles from Marrakech and known to have experienced in 1960 the most violent earthquake in Morocco’s modern history untill then). Everyone I spoke to in my family shared being very scared once they realized that it was an earthquake and that its effect was felt nationwide. It was clear that no one expected that an earthquake of this magnitude could impact most of Morocco. One family member I spoke to shared that rural villages in the mountainous Atlas regions, neighboring his hometown of Marrakech, were the ones that sustained large scale destruction the most, due to absence of anti-seismic construction. Their secluded location in mountainous areas complicates immediate and equitable access to aid. I hope this humanitarian crisis will receive support from the global community and anyone who is in a position to make a difference in the lives of survivors and their families”.

Mohamed Aithadi is a Moroccan-American who was visiting from the U.S. when he felt the ground shake. “There is a lot of damage that happen to a lot of buildings. Some of them are mosques, some of them are houses a lot of communities got hurt.”

“The biggest issue with the old traditional construction in Morocco would be essentially brick. You know, brick buildings fall apart when you shake them,” said Freymueller.

He said their historic infrastructure played a key role in the extent of the damage the earthquake caused. “Un-reinforced concrete does the same thing. That’s why we use reinforced concrete with steel bars inside the concrete to provide extra strength.” Hoping to prevent future devastation caused by earthquakes.

There are no reports of any Americans being among the dead. The State Department described the number of injured U.S. citizens as a small percentage.

