Mid-Michigan Boy Scouts hold salute to victims of 9/11

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - There were many somber remembrances across the nation on Monday, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives on American soil.

“Sept. 11, 2001, unquestionably represents one of the darkest days in the history of this great nation and all humanity,” said one speaker at the USS Edson.

For the second year, Boy Scouts across mid-Michigan gathered on the USS Edson in Bay City, holding an all-day salute to remember the lives of those lost during and after the 9/11 terror attacks.

“We have over 100 scouts here today to salute the flag, and they take turns for a couple of minutes at a time saluting the flags,” said Peter Gorzenski.

The salutes ran continuously from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., joining other scouts from across the country hosting similar events for the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

“May we look at our military who rose up after 9/11, the many wounded and those that died. May we never forget the great sacrifice for that very freedom we have this day. This is our prayer on 9/11. May we remember, Lord God, all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” a speaker at the event said.

Community members were welcomed to join the scouts for the salute and remembrance service where the Bay City Western High School select choir performed the Star Spangle Banner.

The event is meant to help the scouts understand the importance of this day.

