MSU’s interim head coach speaks following Tucker’s suspension

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State suspended football head coach Mel Tucker on Sunday, and two days later the media had the chance to talk with interim head coach Harlon Barnett.

Barnett said that he received a text from Tucker stating his support for the coaches and the team. He also mentioned he held a meeting on Sunday, Sept. 10 with the entire team and that he’s also meeting with every player individually.

He wants his players to block out the noise and avoid distractions while preparing for Washington, and he wants them to remain a close-knit team without Tucker on the sideline.

Related: Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor

“We have to all come together in this time of adversity and we have to be unified through the adversity. And we need our leaders to lead not only the coaches, but the leaders to lead,” Barnett said. “I told them they lead by love, encouragement, accountability and discipline. When we’re out at practice, I’m like, ‘These guys are moving on. They’re young people. They’re resilient. We’re mission-focused. Let’s go.’”

The Spartans and the eighth-ranked Huskies are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in East Lansing.

TV5 will be there and have full coverage from Spartan Stadium.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.