New Flint Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Chick-fil-A location in Flint is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 28, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

The restaurant is located at 3140 Miller Road and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out options for its patrons.

The Chick-fil-A I-75 and Miller Road restaurant is owned and operated by Greg McKay, a Genesee County resident of 44 years, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said, adding he moved to Savannah, Georgia but is excited to return home for his new business venture.

Alongside Greg will be his wife Ashlie and their three children, as he introduces the new dining option to the Flint community.

In honor of the new restaurant, the company will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

Chick-fil-A I-75 and Miller Road is gifting 100 local heroes free entrees for a year as recognition for the impact they are making in the Flint community, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The new restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® Program , which is a program that donates extra food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

The restaurant is also continuing to hire employees.

“As Chick-fil-A I-75 and Miller Road looks to hire 120 full and part-time team members, we’re grateful for the high engagement we’ve already seen in job applications across Flint and Genesee County,” McKay said. “We’re still looking for individuals with a heart for service to join our team.”

Anyone interested in applying can text ‘CFA’ to 810-442-0539 to apply.

McKay hopes to provide a superior dining experience while enriching the lives of his guests, team members and members of the Flint community, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.