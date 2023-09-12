Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan

Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan two weeks after a fishing boat carrying five people sank
(WLUC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan, one of two people who died when a fishing boat sank in late August off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The body of Merl McVay was found in deep water Monday, a few miles from the Arcadia pier in Manistee County, the sheriff's office said.

Minnie Batchelder, 77, also died following the boat mishap on Aug. 27.

Search crews from various agencies “often battled challenging conditions during this effort,” Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, referring to weather and waves. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy.”

Three other people — ages 69, 71 and 82 — were rescued by another boat, authorities said.

Most Read

Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says he should have called police
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
UAW strike looming
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in...
Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican
Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit