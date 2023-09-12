Showers fade tonight, remaining below average Wednesday, frost for some Thursday AM?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although they haven’t been as widespread as Monday, showers have still been passing through Mid-Michigan at times today.

Some of us will likely see those showers continue early this evening, but if you’re hoping for a break from the rain for more than just a few hours, that stretch appears to be on the way for the next few days! We have a small chance for rain in the forecast for tomorrow, but it’s not a chance you should be all that concerned with.

Temperature wise, we expect our run of cooler than average values to continue for the next several days.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers this evening have moved primarily to the east of I-75 as of 5:30 PM. We don’t expect them to last very long tonight, with many of them dissipating pretty quickly after sunset (around 7:52 PM). No severe weather is expected, though a spotty downpour is possible. Track any rain with our Interactive Radar.

Skies the rest of the night will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the company of a northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour or lighter.

Lows tonight are expected to drop into the 40s for most. (WNEM)

Lows will eventually drop into the 40s for most of the area tonight, though some 50s are possible where clouds clear later or remain most stubborn through the night.

Wednesday

Skies are expected to be a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday morning, or better in some areas. However, it’s getting to be that time of year where we see sun in the morning, and cooler air aloft above our heads tends to lead to puffy, cumulus cloud development in the afternoon.

Chances for rain as these clouds develop don’t appear to be completely zero, but this chance will be much lower than the last few days, and the vast majority of the area will not see a shower. If anything does develop, emphasis on “if”, then it should be pretty isolated.

High temperatures on Wednesday won't differ all that much compared to Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are not expected to be much different than today, with lower and middle 60s expected once again. Winds will remain out of a northwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Skies are finally expected to clear more efficiently on Wednesday night into Thursday, but that may come with a price for some. With clear skies and lighter winds, we should see a rapid cool down with lows dropping off into at least the 40s and it’s not out of the question we see our northern counties fall into the 30s.

Low temperatures will fall into the 30s for our coldest locations on Wednesday night, which could lead to areas of frost. (WNEM)

We’ll be watching this closely and will be sure to let you know if any frost advisories are issued.

