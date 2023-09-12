Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday! We’re enduring more wet conditions to begin the work and school week. As you get ready for the day, check out these five stories to know for the day.

1. Two days to go before United Auto Workers union (UAW) contracts expire and a potential strike happens. Local body shops and dealerships are bracing for any impact. The potential strike comes ahead of deer season, when the need for car parts typically rises. Meantime, Stellantis offered a new deal to the UAW but did not make it public. Shawn Fain, UAW’s president, will give updates to negotiations on Wednesday.

2. New charges filed against a Flushing Township man accused of killing his wife. New evidence supports claims that 44-year-old Jeramie Edenburn brutally raped and tortured his wife and stabbed her and her dog to death. For more on this, check out our coverage.

3. A signature collection drive is ramping up it’s efforts to recall Grand Blanc School Board Member Amy Facchinello. The committee is collecting signatures starting Friday, Sept. 15 at various locations. The group wants to hold Facchinello accountable for felony election charges as well as claims of racism and homophobia.

4. The U.S. has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, with hopes to prevent a fall surge in cases. The FDA approved the newest shots. Anyone is eligible, even if they haven’t gotten their shot yet. This is a shift to treat the vaccine like a yearly flu shot. The CDC will be holding an advisory panel today in order to sign off on the shots.

5. Throw one back for pets! The Drydock Beer Garden in Bay City hosting “Barks and Brews.” It’s a benefit that helps Pet Peace of Mind initiative through McLaren hospice. It helps owners who can’t always take care of their pets. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s $40 at the door, or $30 in advance.

Have a wonderful Tuesday! Tune in to WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct

Latest News

Grand Blanc School Board member is one of 16 charged in a fake elector plot.
Signature collection to recall Grand Blanc school board member ramps up
The panel develops recommendations for U.S. immunizations.
CDC advisory panel meets today over new COVID vaccines
Sheriff's Office said there were 29 children on board, and two were taken to the hospital
Two kids sent to hospital after school bus crash in Saginaw County
Edenburn is accused of brutally raping and torturing his wife and stabbing her and her dog to...
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
Run or walk one to three miles then enjoy food and socialization.
Run and socialize at Tenacity Pub Run on Wednesday, Sept. 13