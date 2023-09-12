Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday! We’re enduring more wet conditions to begin the work and school week. As you get ready for the day, check out these five stories to know for the day.

1. Two days to go before United Auto Workers union (UAW) contracts expire and a potential strike happens. Local body shops and dealerships are bracing for any impact. The potential strike comes ahead of deer season, when the need for car parts typically rises. Meantime, Stellantis offered a new deal to the UAW but did not make it public. Shawn Fain, UAW’s president, will give updates to negotiations on Wednesday.

2. New charges filed against a Flushing Township man accused of killing his wife. New evidence supports claims that 44-year-old Jeramie Edenburn brutally raped and tortured his wife and stabbed her and her dog to death. For more on this, check out our coverage.

3. A signature collection drive is ramping up it’s efforts to recall Grand Blanc School Board Member Amy Facchinello. The committee is collecting signatures starting Friday, Sept. 15 at various locations. The group wants to hold Facchinello accountable for felony election charges as well as claims of racism and homophobia.

4. The U.S. has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, with hopes to prevent a fall surge in cases. The FDA approved the newest shots. Anyone is eligible, even if they haven’t gotten their shot yet. This is a shift to treat the vaccine like a yearly flu shot. The CDC will be holding an advisory panel today in order to sign off on the shots.

5. Throw one back for pets! The Drydock Beer Garden in Bay City hosting “Barks and Brews.” It’s a benefit that helps Pet Peace of Mind initiative through McLaren hospice. It helps owners who can’t always take care of their pets. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s $40 at the door, or $30 in advance.

