Weekend fall fun at Leaman’s Green Applebarn

As the temperature begins to dip, farms and orchards across the area are preparing for fall activities.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Leaman’s Green Applebarn in Freeland said this year’s apple crop is coming in strong.

Co-owner John Leaman said it’s a gamble every year in terms of the weather. He said the lack of rain early this summer didn’t impact the apples too much, but the late-summer rains hurt other crops.

“Some of the gourds and pumpkins started rotting before they were ripe enough to pick, so we’re looking around. We’ll have them for our customers but they might not necessarily come from our farm,” he explained.

Tickets are now available for fall activities at the orchard.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, tickets are available online for $6, or $8 at the door, through Friday, Sept. 15.

Activities include mini golf, a corn maze, petting barnyard, and hay rides on Friday.

For Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $10 online, or $12 at the door.

All outdoor activities are weather-dependent and admission is non-refundable.

