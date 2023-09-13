8-year-old killed in house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the fire in the 700 block of Germania Street about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire at the front of the house with possible victims trapped inside, the department said.

Firefighters immediately conducted a search of the home, along with an aggressive fire attack, the department said.

That is when crews found an 8-year-old boy dead inside the home.

All other occupants were able to make it out of the house, the department said.

Another boy was taken to a hospital for burn and inhalation injuries.

The fire was extinguished and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office and the Michigan State Police.

