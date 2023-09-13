Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise

By Anna Kathman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.

The company is now looking for franchisees to open new restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Florida.

“The Pixie has been central Michigan’s kitchen for 75 years serving our famous Coneys and delicious Bitty Burgers in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere,” said Jeff Neely, CEO and owner of the Pixie. “We believe this is the perfect time to bring the one-of-a-kind and unrivaled Pixie food and experience to guests in other parts of the country.”

The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.

The Pixie was founded in 1948 and has been serving up their iconic coneys, burgers, grinders, fries, and milkshakes ever since.

“We are looking for franchisees who are passionate about our brand and embody the spirit of fun in hospitality,” Neely said. “And, Franchising is an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to own and operate their own business to establish The Pixie culture in their community.”

If you are interested in franchising with the Pixie, call 989-817-4790 ext. 100.

The Pixie is located at 302 N. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant.

