Chilly night, frost potential for some, beautiful Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a few days of showers on Monday and Tuesday, we’ve settled into a quieter pattern today.

The sun has become more widespread for many of us, and though we have had a few areas where cloud cover has been a bit more stubborn, we should start seeing that become more of a fixture in our forecast in the few days ahead.

As for our temperatures, we don’t expect any major swings in the days ahead for highs, but our overnight lows the next few nights will be on the chilly side.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a mix of clouds and sunshine this evening, with any clouds that have developed with the heat of the day diminshing late into the evening and overnight hours.

Showers have been around the Lower Peninsula at times today, but we have not seen much locally. There still seems to be a slim chance of a shower/sprinkle this evening, but that will be fading pretty quickly over the next few hours and judging by the lack of development so far today, it doesn’t seem noteworthy at this point.

Low temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight in our coldest areas. (WNEM)

Due to the cooler temperatures this afternoon, plus a clearing sky tonight and a wind that will be very light if not calm, we expect an efficient cool down. Lows are expected to settle in the 40s for many of us, with our coldest areas dropping into the 30s.

A frost advisory is in place for a few counties tonight. (WNEM)

With that, a Frost Advisory has been issued for Clare, Ogemaw, and Roscommon counties from 2 AM-8 AM Thursday. We don’t expect this to be a widespread frost, but we’d rather bring the awareness on a precautionary level to be safe rather than sorry with your plants, vegetation. Some fog is also possible.

Thursday

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday, with the partly sunny portion of the day likely late morning and early afternoon when any moisture from the surface and with any fog tomorrow morning gradually evaporates into the upper portions of the atmosphere.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s and low 70s. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to remain below average, with 60s for most areas in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable on Thursday.

Dry weather should keep on rolling into Thursday night, with another night in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer than Thursday night, so frost may not be quite as possible on Friday morning. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.