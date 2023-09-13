Cool Wednesday before a chance of patchy frost north

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you love fall weather then this week has certainly been for you so far! The cooler conditions will continue today before warming back up slightly at the end of this workweek. Before we get there though, there is a chance of patchy frost in a few of our northern counties tonight. We aren’t looking at a freeze concern (in regard to any outdoor plumbing), but if you have sensitive plants you might want to bring them inside.

Rainfall-wise though, the rest of the workweek -- starting today -- is going to be much drier! A stray sprinkle could pop-up today, otherwise we’ll stay dry with even more sun moving in for Thursday and Friday. Friday evening is in wonderful shape for Friday Night Lights and all high school sports.

Today

The bus stops are going to be cooler this morning as we have a variably cloudy sky. We’ve seen cloud coverage flipping back and forth between mostly clear and partly cloudy coverage. You’ll need a light jacket or sweat as you head off to school and possibly even keep it with you for the afternoon bus stops too. This is as highs today only reach up to around 63 to 64 degrees. Our northwesterly wind will continue with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy as well with only a stray sprinkle possible.

Wednesday will stay near 64 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be turning clear starting this evening and stay clear through the overnight period. This clearing along with a calm wind will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 40s for most of Mid-Michigan. The caveat here will be our northern counties where temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s. With lows just above freezing, patchy frost can’t be ruled out in locations such as Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Rose City. The higher elevation in these locations is one of the large contributors to this chance. If you have plants or flowers you want to protect, bring them inside!

Wednesday night will have a chance of patchy frost up north. (WNEM)

Thursday

The clear skies will be here to stay thanks to high pressure which will allow plenty of sunshine! Highs will slowly start rebounding on Thursday where we expect to reach up to 67 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will be northwesterly for most of the day before turning to the south in the evening, but wind speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be back to the middle-upper 60s. (WNEM)

Thursday night will also see lows back to the middle 40s in most of Mid-Michigan, but our northern counties should be able to stay out of the frost concern zone.

For a look farther ahead, head to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.