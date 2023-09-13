Covenant Children’s Hospital joins Children’s Hospital Association

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Covenant Children’s Hospital has been accepted into, and joined, the Children’s Hospital Association, making it the most northern children’s hospital available in the state.

“This marks a significant moment for our region, a moment that underscores our collective commitment to the well-being of the most vital resource for the future of the Great Lakes Bay Region – our children, said Dr. Michael Fiore, pediatric intensivist and medical director of the Covenant Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Covenant teams within the children’s hospital work collaboratively with healthcare providers locally and throughout the state, Covenant said, adding the teams have a shared commitment to ensure children receive all types of healthcare, from prevention to critical care.

“This decision to align ourselves with the Children’s Hospital Association is a testament to our unyielding dedication to the health of our youngest patients,” said Fiore. “The Association’s Mission resonates deeply with our own values, as it centers on the belief that every child deserves access to the highest quality of healthcare.”

Covenant Children’s Hospital is the seventh Michigan hospital to join the association.

The children’s hospital provides the following in specialized pediatric services and facilities:

The region’s only Pediatric Emergency Care Center, part of a Level II Trauma Center verified for both adults and pediatrics;

The region’s only Level III Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU);

The region’s only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) north of Flint;

A state-of-the-art Covenant Birth Center, delivering more than 3,000 babies each year;

A wide array of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services for children, including the Center for Autism through Mary Free Bed at Covenant;

Partnership with CMU College of Medicine Pediatric and Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency programs;

Specialty clinical programs for children including pediatric surgery, pediatric neurology, sleep medicine, pediatric sedation, cardiology, and more with Covenant Medical Group and local providers;

Access to the collective knowledge of more than 200 children’s hospitals through its membership in the Children’s Hospital Association.

Learn more about Covenant Children’s Hospital on its website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.