Davison’s Weingartz named Detroit Lions Coach of the Week
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today, Davison Jake Weingartz was named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week!
This comes after the Cardinals defeated Traverse City Central 49-7 to improve their overall record to 3-0.
In Division One, Davision is currently ranked fifth.
This is Weingartz’s sixth season as the Cardinals head coach where he’s racked up a solid 47-12 overall record.
