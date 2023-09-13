Davison’s Weingartz named Detroit Lions Coach of the Week

By Mark Pearson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today, Davison Jake Weingartz was named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week!

This comes after the Cardinals defeated Traverse City Central 49-7 to improve their overall record to 3-0.

In Division One, Davision is currently ranked fifth.

This is Weingartz’s sixth season as the Cardinals head coach where he’s racked up a solid 47-12 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police seeking suspect in hit-and-run at boat launch
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

MSU’s interim head coach speaks following Tucker’s suspension
Loons fall to the TinCaps in Game 1
Michigan State suspended football head coach Mel Tucker on Sunday, and two days later the media...
MSU’s interim head coach speaks following Tucker’s suspension
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct