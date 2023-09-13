Davison’s Weingartz named Detroit Lions Coach of the Week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today, Davison Jake Weingartz was named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week!

This comes after the Cardinals defeated Traverse City Central 49-7 to improve their overall record to 3-0.

In Division One, Davision is currently ranked fifth.

This is Weingartz’s sixth season as the Cardinals head coach where he’s racked up a solid 47-12 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.