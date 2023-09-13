Emmaus House-Saginaw to memorialize co-founder

By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A memorial for the co-founder of Emmaus House in Saginaw is set for Friday, Sept. 15 after she died at 81-years-old on Aug. 12.

Sister Marietta Fritz came to Saginaw in 1984 to serve as chaplain of the Saginaw County Jail. In 1987, Sister Marietta and Sister Shirley Orand then founded Emmaus House as an extension to the ministry work at the jail. The idea behind Emmaus House came when Sister Marietta saw women who were released from jail return to the streets. The two provided a safe place these women could go to rebuild their lives.

The mission to join them on their journey through physical, emotional and spiritual healing mirrors the journey Christ did on the road to Emmaus, according to Emmaus House’s website.

A memorial mass for Sister Marietta will be at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on State Street in Saginaw on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Sister Marietta was known to many as Saginaw’s own “Mother Teresa.”

