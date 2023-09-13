Fenton man arrested, charged for child sex crime

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton man has been arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), Robert Kyle Franks, 42, was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence.

The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Franks accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, MSP said.

Franks was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 31.

He is charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

