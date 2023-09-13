Fenton man arrested, charged for child sex crime

Fenton Man arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.
Fenton Man arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.(MSP)
By George Castle
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton man has been arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), Robert Kyle Franks, 42, was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence.

The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Franks accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, MSP said.

Franks was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 31.

He is charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder

Latest News

Mail. (file)
Nessel announces launch of Address Confidentiality Program
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
8-year-old killed in house fire
8-year-old killed in house fire
North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit