First food truck festival held in Bridgeport Twp.

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An inaugural event took place on Wednesday in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township.

“We have our first official food truck festival. It’s called Dining on Dixie,” said Jamie Antku, the planning and zoning administrator for Bridgeport Township.

Food trucks were parked at the Historical Society on Wednesday, including Wonder Burger, Sawadee Asian Cuisine, Slapp’n Slabs BBQ, and more.

Organizers said the event is meant to increase community engagement.

“We’re trying to get our community back involved with the community. We’ve kind of come disjointed over the years and we’re trying to get the community back involved,” Antku said.

Dining on Dixie ended at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.