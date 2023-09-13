First food truck festival held in Bridgeport Twp.

An inaugural event in Saginaw County's Bridgeport Township took place on Wednesday.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An inaugural event took place on Wednesday in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township.

“We have our first official food truck festival. It’s called Dining on Dixie,” said Jamie Antku, the planning and zoning administrator for Bridgeport Township.

Food trucks were parked at the Historical Society on Wednesday, including Wonder Burger, Sawadee Asian Cuisine, Slapp’n Slabs BBQ, and more.

Organizers said the event is meant to increase community engagement.

“We’re trying to get our community back involved with the community. We’ve kind of come disjointed over the years and we’re trying to get the community back involved,” Antku said.

Dining on Dixie ended at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read next:
Game of the Week preview, week 4: Frankenmuth Eagles
Frankenmuth Football
Auxiliary staff picket, rally in front of McLaren Bay Region
Auxiliary staff picket, rally in front of McLaren Bay Region
Saginaw police investigating a robbery
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers strike
Hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers strike

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW

Latest News

An inaugural event in Saginaw County's Bridgeport Township took place on Wednesday.
First food truck festival held in Bridgeport Twp.
The new COVID vaccine will soon be available to everyone.
New COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS Pharmacies
A new weapon to help in the fight against COVID-19; the original vaccines are no more.
New COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS Pharmacies
Frankenmuth Football
Game of the Week preview, week 4: Frankenmuth Eagles