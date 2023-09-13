Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW

Plus, what General Motors offered the union
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW's president has called “audacious” — are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)(Mike Householder | AP)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed the company made a new offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

His comments come after the new F-150 was revealed in Detroit in Hart Plaza.

The contracts between UAW and the Big Three are close to its expiration. Ford’s latest proposal included bigger contributions to better meet UAW demands.

“We’re about 48 hours away. We put an offer in today that’s our most generous offer in 80 years at the UAW and Ford,” Farley said. “Pay increases. Elimination of tiers. Inflation protection. Five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, bigger contributions for retirement. So it’s a significant, significant enhancement. Still optimistic that we’ll get a deal, but there is a limit.”

Shawn Fain, UAW’s president, has put the pressure on the Big Three to respond to its demands. The union already voted to authorize a strike if both sides do not come to an agreement.

“We’re absolutely ready for a strike. And I know the UAW is too, but we don’t want it to come to a strike,” Farley added.

Part of UAW’s demands are having a four-day work week.

“I mean, a four-day work week is not containable. We’re literally fighting for the future of automotive manufacturing in our country. But we’re optimistic we’ll find a way forward... but we’re not going to support a four-day work week,” Farley said.

General Motors’ offer includes a pay increase that could reach 20 percent, still short of UAW’s 46 percent. The offer would give wage improvements that far exceed the 2019 agreement. The proposal has been called “insulting” by UAW President, Shawn Fain.

Contracts between the UAW and the Big Three expire on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. The UAW is prepared to go on strike.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
New Flint Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

Usually the lake is off limits to pets, but they get their own day to swim, socialize and more.
Soggy Doggy Day is today at Haithco Recreation Area
Several food giveaways are happening in Saginaw over the next few days
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's food distribution dates
Brenda Tracy makes another statement, never intended for identity to go public
Lawyer: Tucker accuser never intended on sharing identity
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, September 13th
Threatening a Michigan election worker could become a felony
New bill would protect election workers in Michigan