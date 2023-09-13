Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed the company made a new offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

His comments come after the new F-150 was revealed in Detroit in Hart Plaza.

The contracts between UAW and the Big Three are close to its expiration. Ford’s latest proposal included bigger contributions to better meet UAW demands.

“We’re about 48 hours away. We put an offer in today that’s our most generous offer in 80 years at the UAW and Ford,” Farley said. “Pay increases. Elimination of tiers. Inflation protection. Five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, bigger contributions for retirement. So it’s a significant, significant enhancement. Still optimistic that we’ll get a deal, but there is a limit.”

Shawn Fain, UAW’s president, has put the pressure on the Big Three to respond to its demands. The union already voted to authorize a strike if both sides do not come to an agreement.

“We’re absolutely ready for a strike. And I know the UAW is too, but we don’t want it to come to a strike,” Farley added.

Part of UAW’s demands are having a four-day work week.

“I mean, a four-day work week is not containable. We’re literally fighting for the future of automotive manufacturing in our country. But we’re optimistic we’ll find a way forward... but we’re not going to support a four-day work week,” Farley said.

General Motors’ offer includes a pay increase that could reach 20 percent, still short of UAW’s 46 percent. The offer would give wage improvements that far exceed the 2019 agreement. The proposal has been called “insulting” by UAW President, Shawn Fain.

Contracts between the UAW and the Big Three expire on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. The UAW is prepared to go on strike.

