Game of the Week preview, week 4: Frankenmuth Eagles

The fourth WNEM Game of the Week is taking place this Friday, and the away team of Frankenmuth is ready to take on their rivals at Birch Run.
By Cole Martens and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Eagles are 2-1 this season and are looking to knock off undefeated Birch Run in a Tri-Valley Conference Red match-up.

This will be the 51st meeting between the two schools with Frankenmuth owning the all-time series 35 to 15. This is a rivalry that means a lot to both squads and the Eagles understand the confidence Birch Run is playing with.

Frankenmuth is staying true to themselves while preparing for this game and wants to get their team’s mindset like it was in 2022 when they went all the way to the state finals.

“We know last year how the team was like and we’re trying to get like them again, trying to make it all the way back to Ford Field again. I think that mentality has to be exactly like that. Just focused, everyone doing their own job and not worried about anyone else’s,” said Jack Rich, a quarterback/defensive back for Frankenmuth.

Head Coach Phil Martin said the team is improving with every play.

“Our kids here, we get better every play. That’s our mentality. Doesn’t matter the game, doesn’t matter the outcome we just talk to our kids about getting better every play. There will be some fire. How are we going to respond to getting punched? Can we counterpunch? Can we play football for four quarters? That’s our goal and that doesn’t change week to week,” he said.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, TV5 will preview the home team of Birch Run.

