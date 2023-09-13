MI Table to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City restaurant is being recognized nationally on a television show.

MI Table will host “America’s Best Restaurants” (ABR) in late September. ABR, a media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Sept. 27.

Popular dishes will be highlighted along with an on-camera interview with owner Amberlyn Hales about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

According to ABR, Hales began her foodservice career as a teenage dishwasher and piano player. Her day job is working in a research and development laboratory, however her passion is food, ABR said.

“Food has always been my passion; it’s always been a hobby of mine,” Hales said. “I’ve always loved to feed people. Everything of importance happens around food - everything, whether it’s good or bad. To be able to give that to someone has always been very meaningful to me.”

ABR also said Hale is especially passionate about representing the state of Michigan in her restaurant and on her menu.

“I try to feature things that Michigan is known for but harder to find,” she said.

The menu features dishes such as rabbit, pasties, whitefish chowder, and the “Michigan Charcuterie” - a selection of local meats, cheeses, vegetables and fruits show up on a seasonally rotating menu.

ABR will film on location on Wednesday Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page.

