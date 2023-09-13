MI Table to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Austen Burks
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City restaurant is being recognized nationally on a television show.

MI Table will host “America’s Best Restaurants” (ABR) in late September. ABR, a media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Sept. 27.

Popular dishes will be highlighted along with an on-camera interview with owner Amberlyn Hales about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

According to ABR, Hales began her foodservice career as a teenage dishwasher and piano player. Her day job is working in a research and development laboratory, however her passion is food, ABR said.

“Food has always been my passion; it’s always been a hobby of mine,” Hales said. “I’ve always loved to feed people. Everything of importance happens around food - everything, whether it’s good or bad. To be able to give that to someone has always been very meaningful to me.”

ABR also said Hale is especially passionate about representing the state of Michigan in her restaurant and on her menu.

“I try to feature things that Michigan is known for but harder to find,” she said.

The menu features dishes such as rabbit, pasties, whitefish chowder, and the “Michigan Charcuterie” - a selection of local meats, cheeses, vegetables and fruits show up on a seasonally rotating menu.

ABR will film on location on Wednesday Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page.

Read next:
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
MSP: 1 man dead after Flint shooting
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fenton man arrested, charged for child sex crime
Fenton Man arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder

Latest News

Dr. Michael Fiore, pediatric intensivist and medical director of the Covenant Pediatric...
Covenant Children’s Hospital joins Children’s Hospital Association
Peak color moves down Michigan mainly in October. First Alert forecast has a period where you...
Fall Color Forecast 2023
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise