MSP: 1 man dead after Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a shooting in Flint on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a shooting was reported about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

The preliminary investigation indicated a 38-year-old Flint man was shot outside the Midway Townhomes complex, MSP said, adding he was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody, MSP said.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper FraShaun Darrow at 269-259-0240. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or on its website.

