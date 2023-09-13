Nessel announces launch of Address Confidentiality Program

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new state program will help increase protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the launch of the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP).

“For anyone who is at an increased risk of physical harm or threats – including the victims of stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking – the fear of being found by their perpetrator can be overwhelming,” Nessel said. “The Address Confidentiality Program is an important component of a survivor’s overall safety plan, which can help victims of violent crimes, and individuals at risk of being threatened or physically harmed, keep their address confidential.”

The statewide program will provide a shield to a participant’s physical address with a substitute address, free mail forwarding service, and guidebook on how to vote, change an address, and more.

“The Michigan Department of State is proud to partner with the Attorney General in this lifesaving effort to protect survivors,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Millions of Michiganders entrust our Department with their personal information connected to their state ID, driver’s license, and voter registration so we are well prepared to maintain the necessary security and confidentiality for this new program. Our staff has worked hard over the last two years to enhance our systems to safeguard the records of survivors and their families in the ACP. We stand ready to help keep participants safe from harm.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking, or anyone at risk of being threatened or physically harmed if their address is revealed is eligible to participate.

Qualified applicants must:

Be moving or planning to move as pre-existing addresses may already be compromised;

Be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor; or

Be a parent or guardian acting on behalf of a minor or ward.

“I am thrilled that the Address Confidentiality Program is now underway due to the hard work of bipartisan lawmakers, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and domestic and sexual violence experts. This program will provide much needed protections for victims and survivors here in Michigan,” said Senator Stephanie Chang, Chair of the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety, a sponsor of the ACP Act bill package.

Victim advocates across the state have been trained and will work with interested parties on registering.

