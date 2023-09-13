North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The North American International Auto Show is kicking off Wednesday with dozens of attractions, events and shows.

A number of vehicles are now in the running for the car, truck and utility vehicle of the year. It’s a great way to kick off another North American International Auto Show.

Among the new attractions at the auto show—the new Ford F-150. It’s just one of many cars from 38 brands being shown off Wednesday. Show chairman Thad Szott said car technology has come a long way.

The auto show is open to the public beginning Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Bus crash in Albee Township
Sheriff’s office: 2 children taken to hospital following bus crash
Jeramie Edenburn
New charges filed against Flushing Twp. man for wife’s murder

Latest News

Fenton Man arrested and charged for a sex crime involving children.
Fenton man arrested, charged for child sex crime
Mail. (file)
Nessel announces launch of Address Confidentiality Program
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
8-year-old killed in house fire
8-year-old killed in house fire