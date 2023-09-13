North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The North American International Auto Show is kicking off Wednesday with dozens of attractions, events and shows.

A number of vehicles are now in the running for the car, truck and utility vehicle of the year. It’s a great way to kick off another North American International Auto Show.

Among the new attractions at the auto show—the new Ford F-150. It’s just one of many cars from 38 brands being shown off Wednesday. Show chairman Thad Szott said car technology has come a long way.

The auto show is open to the public beginning Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24.

