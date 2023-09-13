Saginaw police investigating a robbery

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Monday morning.

On Monday, Sept. 11 about 9:56 a.m., the Saginaw Police Department was dispatched to the Family First Credit Union on N. Michigan Avenue to respond to a bank robbery, said Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

Gerow said the suspect fled on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers reviewed surveillance videos from the bank and surrounding areas and were able to identify the 22-year-old suspect, Gerow said.

He said the suspect, a man with ties to Saginaw, was later arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on Monday. He is awaiting charges.

Gerow said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking for other witnesses to the robbery.

If you have any information, contact Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Det. Brandon Jebb at 989-759-1762.

