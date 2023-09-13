Thomas Twp. looking for first responders

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A growing demand for first responders is hitting home, and Saginaw County’s Thomas Township was hosting onsite interviews to fill positions on Tuesday.

“We’re coming out here today, trying to just let our neighbors know we’re needing some help. We would like your help,” said Chief Mike Cousins with the Thomas Township Fire Department.

The Thomas Township Fire Department held open interviews Tuesday evening, Sept. 12 for on-call paid firefighters.

Cousins said the agency needs first responders.

“We’re not in a panic mode at all, but it’s a thing of where our fire department, like most fire departments in the Great Lakes Bay Region, throughout the state, and actually our country are really needing volunteers and paid, on-call firefighters. It’s on a decline as it is with any one of the organizations that relies on volunteerism,” Cousins said.

He said the department mostly needs people for day shifts, adding they will need to meet minimum requirements to be considered for a position.

“You have to be 18 years of age, you have to have a high school diploma or GED, reasonable physical condition, good clean driving record is important, no felonies,” Cousins said.

He also said beards are not allowed and applicants must live in the township. If you don’t live in Thomas Township, Cousins said the department will be able to connect you with the fire department in your local area.

“We want to make sure that they get connected with the fire department. There’s a lot of needs,” he said.

Cousins said it’s a great way for residents to give back to their community, which is what drew Anthony Kosiara to the station for an interview.

“I feel like it’s a good way to become one with the community, get out and get involved and serve the community in a way that I’ve never served before,” Kosiara said.

Training is provided at no cost, but Cousins said the job is a big commitment.

“It’s a big commitment for yourself and for your family. It’s a sacrifice that they give of you needing to take off in the middle of maybe a meal,” he said.

If anyone is interested in applying, go to the Thomas Township website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.