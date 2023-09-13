UAW speaks on state of negotiations; deadline tomorrow night

The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) spoke on Wednesday as Thursday night’s contract deadline draws closer.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
President Shawn Fain told his union brothers and sisters that as of 5 p.m., the Big Three automakers have fallen short of the UAW’s demands.

“We’re still very far apart on our key priorities, from job security to ending tiers, from cost-of-living allowance to wage increases. We do not yet have offers on the table that reflect the sacrifice and contributions our members have made to these companies. To win, we’re likely going to have to take action,” Fain said.

He scoffed at the notion that a strike by the UAW would hurt the economy.

“They could double our wages and not raise car prices and still make billions of dollars in profit. They spent more money enriching shareholders in a year than they spent on us in the entirety of the last contract cycle. They want to scare the American people into thinking the auto workers are the problem. We’re not the problem,” he said.

Fain also said all three automakers rejected the UAW’s proposal to increase pay for retirees.

He made it clear that Sept. 14, 11:59 p.m. is a deadline, not a reference point.

