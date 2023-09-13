UAW strike could have negative impact on local businesses

By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A potentially massive strike against the Big Three is just over a day away, and the strike could have a negative impact on local businesses.

Ford, Stellantis, General Motors, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have until Thursday night, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m. to get a deal done on a new contract.

According to sources with the Associated Press, the UAW may strike at some factories if a deal can’t be reached.

A local party store near a mid-Michigan General Motors plant said a strike would be bad for his business.

“It can get pretty bad because everybody knows General Motors is one of the largest employers here in town, and the subcontractors and all of the suppliers and everyone that goes along with it,” explained Brad Khirfan, owner and manager of Khirfan’s Super-K. “They often say that for every job inside the plant, there’s another job outside the plant.”

The UAW is demanding the Big Three give 46 percent raises over the next four years, put an end to wage tiers, and offer pensions.

