Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know

1. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union getting two counter proposals for Ford and General Motors. Ford’s CEO Jim Farley said it put in an offer that’s their most generous offer in 80 years. General Motors offered a pay increase that could reach 20 percent. If both sides don’t come to a deal by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the UAW will strike.

2. Seeing swarms of mosquitoes after all the rain? Our cities and towns are taking notice, too. Grand Blanc Township Mosquito Control are inundated with calls from concerned residents. They will fog the entire township this week to control mosquito populations.

3. Members of UniteHere Local 24 at McLaren Bay Region are planning to picket today before a potential strike. These members are part of the auxiliary staff at the hospital. McLaren gave a final offer on the contract and members voted to strike. They rally in front of the hospital from noon to 2 p.m.

4. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan holding several food distributions in Saginaw County. Head to St. Charles at 4 p.m. at Nativity Lutheran on West Clinton Street for today’s food giveaway. Check their official calendar for more dates.

5. WNEMTV5 learned the co-founder of Emmaus House Saginaw, Sister Marietta Fritz, died in August at 81-years-old. She founded Emmaus House in 1987 with Sister Shirley Orand. The mission was to help women released from prison, jail or rehab transition back into society. Emmaus House will host the memorial on Friday, Sept. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on State Street at 7 p.m.

