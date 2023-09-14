Automotive leaders react to possible strike as Detroit Auto Show kicks off

North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit
North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit
By Riley Connell and Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Annual North American International Auto Show is kicking off and celebrating new vehicle technology.

But this opening comes as the clock counts down towards a strike as automakers and UAW members are still at odds.

“We told them from the onset of bargaining that we want to do things differently, and we do not expect them to wait until the last minute and then want to settle everything. And so, they didn’t heed our advice,” said UAW President Sawn Fain.

Meanwhile, automakers are unveiling the newest vehicle models at the Detroit Auto Show, and applauding the strides they have made.

Despite the glitz, glamor and celebration, the strike looming in the background has some industry leaders saying they don’t know what comes next.

“Honestly you could put a note in an envelope, put it in your back pocket, open it at 12:01 and it would probably be wrong, so,” said Global Cadillac President John Roth.

Negotiations passed between automakers and UAW with no resolution in sight.

But after approving a strike earlier this month, it’s clear workers won’t back down.

The contract deadline between Michigan’s auto industry big three and its workers comes to end at 11:59 p.m., Thursday. If they can’t come to an agreement, workers will head to the picket line

