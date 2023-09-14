City of Perry seeking donations after being denied state funding

By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a release on the City of Perry’s website, the city claimed a lack of money and halted restoration efforts after August’s deadly tornadoes.

After the City of Perry’s request for emergency state funding was denied, Mayor Sue Hammond asked people for some much-needed help.

“We do not have $205,000 that it’s going to take to pay for all the clean up and restoration,” said Mayor Hammond.

Mayor Hammond said the city experienced a detrimental amount of damage to public buildings.

“Three of our four [Department of Public Works] buildings were smashed.”

She said the city’s insurance will only help partially, “The full coverage is not there. They were only insured for cash value.”

With a steadily increasing $200,000 in damage and only $300,000 in the city’s general fund, Mayor Hammond said the city will have to focus on the essentials.

“Prioritize, only do what we have the money to do right away. Then, as we can, perhaps time goes by, and we can set aside some money and then accomplish the rest of it,” said Mayor Hammond.

Mayor Hammond said the cleanup is already underway, and they are prioritizing people’s safety first.

“The tree cleanup and those roots that you see and the sidewalks that have been heaved up, that has to be done. It’s a safety issue. We can’t just leave that like that, and it’s not covered by insurance at all,” said Mayor Hammond.

Anyone interested in donating with more questions may contact Mayor Hammond at 517-625-6155 or by email at shammond@perry.mi.us.

