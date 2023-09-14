Community supports family who lost son in house fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning and the mid-Michigan community has come together in support of the family.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a fire in the 700 block of Germania Street about 12:15 a.m.

Related: 8-year-old killed in house fire

When crews arrived, firefighters immediately conducted a search of the home, along with an aggressive fire attack, the department said. That is when crews found an 8-year-old boy died inside the home.

All other occupants were able to make it out of the house, the department said, adding another boy was taken to a hospital for burn and inhalation injuries.

Two Bay City restaurants are asking for donations to support the family who lost their son and their home.

Barney’s Bar & Grill said it will be giving a portion of sales from Wednesday, Sept. 14 to the family to help monetarily during this time. The bar also said cash donations were accepted and all donations raised would go directly to the family.

Additionally, the bar is asking for the following donations:

Gift cards for food, clothing, toiletries, gas, etc.

18-2T boys clothing

5/6 boys clothing

Toys for the family’s toddler and young boy, who loves Spider-Man.

The bar said the home was a total loss, so any kind of donation would help.

“In 24 hours, we have had so many cash donations and physical items brought in that are going directly to the family, some making it to them last night including brand new suitcases from the CAN Council,” the bar said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning. “We are blessed to have you all as staff, patrons, neighbors, and friends.”

Brann’s Steakhouse in Bay City is also asking for donations of cash, gift cards, and clothing. Clothing donations are needed in the following sizes:

Women’s XL, size 16 in clothes and size 9 shoe

Men’s L in clothes and size 10 shoe

Boy’s size 5/6 in clothes

Baby boy in 18 month/2T in clothes

The steakhouse said it will have a spot for donations inside the restaurant.

Anyone who wants to support the family can also make donations through GoFundMe.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.