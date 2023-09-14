Community supports family who lost son in house fire

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning and the mid-Michigan community has come together in support of the family.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a fire in the 700 block of Germania Street about 12:15 a.m.

Related: 8-year-old killed in house fire

When crews arrived, firefighters immediately conducted a search of the home, along with an aggressive fire attack, the department said. That is when crews found an 8-year-old boy died inside the home.

All other occupants were able to make it out of the house, the department said, adding another boy was taken to a hospital for burn and inhalation injuries.

Two Bay City restaurants are asking for donations to support the family who lost their son and their home.

Barney’s Bar & Grill said it will be giving a portion of sales from Wednesday, Sept. 14 to the family to help monetarily during this time. The bar also said cash donations were accepted and all donations raised would go directly to the family.

Additionally, the bar is asking for the following donations:

  • Gift cards for food, clothing, toiletries, gas, etc.
  • 18-2T boys clothing
  • 5/6 boys clothing
  • Toys for the family’s toddler and young boy, who loves Spider-Man.

The bar said the home was a total loss, so any kind of donation would help.

“In 24 hours, we have had so many cash donations and physical items brought in that are going directly to the family, some making it to them last night including brand new suitcases from the CAN Council,” the bar said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning. “We are blessed to have you all as staff, patrons, neighbors, and friends.”

Brann’s Steakhouse in Bay City is also asking for donations of cash, gift cards, and clothing. Clothing donations are needed in the following sizes:

  • Women’s XL, size 16 in clothes and size 9 shoe
  • Men’s L in clothes and size 10 shoe
  • Boy’s size 5/6 in clothes
  • Baby boy in 18 month/2T in clothes

The steakhouse said it will have a spot for donations inside the restaurant.

Anyone who wants to support the family can also make donations through GoFundMe.

Read next:
Lotus Project room will help SVSU students find peace
A room dedicated to wellness is now open on Saginaw Valley State University’s campus.
State launches website to prevent pregnancy-related deaths
Northwood Esports wins another championship
Northwood Esports wins 2023 Smash Riptide Championship
Man pleads no contest to threatening to kill Whitmer, Benson
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Family First Credit Union
Saginaw police investigating a robbery
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14
A room dedicated to wellness is now open on Saginaw Valley State University’s campus.
Lotus Project room will help SVSU students find peace
State launches website to prevent pregnancy-related deaths
Northwood Esports wins 2023 Smash Riptide Championship
Northwood Esports wins another championship