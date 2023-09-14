Cool mornings & mild afternoons the rest of the week

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With high pressure settling in firmly over the Great Lakes for the rest of the workweek, fair weather conditions are in store! We’ll have our typical September days to close out the week where you’ll need a light jacket in the morning (maybe turning on the heat for your commute too), but by the afternoon the jacket and the heat won’t be needed. This will lead into a nice Friday evening too for perfect football weather! Our next round of showers doesn’t return until Saturday evening and Sunday, take a peek in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Patchy frost is a concern in our northern tier this morning where a Frost Advisory is in place until 8 AM. This is one of our first chances at frost this fall so if you live up north (near Houghton Lake, West Branch, Rose City, and Clare) you’ll want to bring in any sensitive plants as you head out the door this morning. Thursday night is not expected to be as cold, though some upper 30s remain possible in these same northern locations.

Today

Going to the bus stops this morning you’ll definitely want that jacket or a sweater, but the afternoon bus stops will be back to around 66-67 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs should officially reach up to around 68 degrees with a light and variable wind. Because of the patchy fog this morning, there will be some excess moisture in the atmosphere that could lead to a few fair weather cumulus clouds. The average high temperature today is 74 degrees, so we’re still technically going to be below-average, though a little bit closer than Tuesday and Wednesday were.

Thursday will be in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be in the upper 60s.(WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll have clear skies again tonight as any clouds from the day will dissipate as daytime heating wanes. This will lead to patchy fog potential again as lows dive to around 46 degrees. We’ll also have a calm wind that will generally have a southerly flow, though wind speeds shouldn’t be more than a few miles per hour.

Thursday night will have lows in the lower to middle 40s.
Thursday night will have lows in the lower to middle 40s.(WNEM)

Our northwestern locations that had the patchy frost potential Wednesday night should be able to avoid any frost concern tonight with lows closer to 39-40 degrees. As always, if anything changes today we’ll let you know!

Friday

High pressure influence will still be felt keeping mostly sunny skies. There shouldn’t be as much excess moisture so the daytime cumulus clouds are expected to be a little bit harder to come by compared to Thursday. Overall, it’ll be a very nice day with a cool start before reaching 72 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will be south southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph. We have great weather on tap for Friday Night Lights too! The Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Birch Run. We’ll have more FNL coverage and forecasts on Friday, stay tuned!

Friday will be near 72 degrees.
Friday will be near 72 degrees.(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW
Family First Credit Union
Saginaw police investigating a robbery
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Alert forecast tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 13
Low temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight in our coldest areas.
Chilly night, frost potential for some, beautiful Thursday
Meteorologist Diane Phillips has your afternoon forecast!
TV5 First Alert Forecast: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your Wednesday morning forecast.
First Alert: Wednesday Morning Forecast, September 13th