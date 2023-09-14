Cool mornings & mild afternoons the rest of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With high pressure settling in firmly over the Great Lakes for the rest of the workweek, fair weather conditions are in store! We’ll have our typical September days to close out the week where you’ll need a light jacket in the morning (maybe turning on the heat for your commute too), but by the afternoon the jacket and the heat won’t be needed. This will lead into a nice Friday evening too for perfect football weather! Our next round of showers doesn’t return until Saturday evening and Sunday, take a peek in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Patchy frost is a concern in our northern tier this morning where a Frost Advisory is in place until 8 AM. This is one of our first chances at frost this fall so if you live up north (near Houghton Lake, West Branch, Rose City, and Clare) you’ll want to bring in any sensitive plants as you head out the door this morning. Thursday night is not expected to be as cold, though some upper 30s remain possible in these same northern locations.

Today

Going to the bus stops this morning you’ll definitely want that jacket or a sweater, but the afternoon bus stops will be back to around 66-67 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs should officially reach up to around 68 degrees with a light and variable wind. Because of the patchy fog this morning, there will be some excess moisture in the atmosphere that could lead to a few fair weather cumulus clouds. The average high temperature today is 74 degrees, so we’re still technically going to be below-average, though a little bit closer than Tuesday and Wednesday were.

Thursday will be in the upper 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll have clear skies again tonight as any clouds from the day will dissipate as daytime heating wanes. This will lead to patchy fog potential again as lows dive to around 46 degrees. We’ll also have a calm wind that will generally have a southerly flow, though wind speeds shouldn’t be more than a few miles per hour.

Thursday night will have lows in the lower to middle 40s. (WNEM)

Our northwestern locations that had the patchy frost potential Wednesday night should be able to avoid any frost concern tonight with lows closer to 39-40 degrees. As always, if anything changes today we’ll let you know!

Friday

High pressure influence will still be felt keeping mostly sunny skies. There shouldn’t be as much excess moisture so the daytime cumulus clouds are expected to be a little bit harder to come by compared to Thursday. Overall, it’ll be a very nice day with a cool start before reaching 72 degrees in the afternoon. The wind will be south southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph. We have great weather on tap for Friday Night Lights too! The Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Birch Run. We’ll have more FNL coverage and forecasts on Friday, stay tuned!

Friday will be near 72 degrees. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.