Falafel Hut at SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw to close

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local middle eastern cuisine restaurant, Falafel Hut, inside Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, it will close.

In a Facebook post on SVRC Marketplace’s page, a personal message from owner, Nawal Hamd was shared. After five years, the restaurant will close on Sept. 29.

“It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that I announce the closing of Falafel Hut. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and I am so sad to say goodbye, after 5 wonderful years,” part of the Facebook post read.

The decision to close was not an easy one for Hamd, but came to the conclusion she needed to be with her child.

“Being a single mother is not easy by all means and my mother always said you have to make sacrifices to make your child happy and I believe this is one of those sacrifices she is talking about,” Hamd’s message read.

The restaurant gave thanks to everyone who was an integral part of the business and pushed others to continue supporting local establishments.

Check out SVRC Marketplace’s social media for any updates.

