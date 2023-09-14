Game of the Week preview, week 4: Birch Run Panthers

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5′s fourth Game of the Week this season will see rivals Frankenmuth and Birch Run facing off, and the undefeated Birch Run Panthers are looking to keep their streak going.

The Panthers have had their best start since 2018. Birch Run is currently 3-0 after a close win over Alma last Friday.

The Panthers will be at home on Friday, Sept. 15 for the first time in 2023 after starting the season off with three straight road games.

Birch Run is looking to defeat Tri-Valley Conference rival Frankenmuth for the first time since 2010.

The undefeated Panthers have tons of momentum heading into tomorrow’s matchup and the team expects their hometown fans to be ready to roll on Friday night.

“Oh my, I think it’s going to be electric here. I think they’re going to be wrapped all the way around this fence to be honest with you. Game of the Week, we’re undefeated, we’re playing Frankenmuth, everyone knows that’s our rival. I was actually at the bus stop last night for some class rep things and everyone there was excited for this week. It’s going to be electric,” said senior Aiden Tornberg, a safety/wide receiver.

Fellow senior Alex Chase, a tight end/outside linebacker, said Friday’s game is going to be huge.

“Obviously, it’s our kickoff classic with week one, it’s week four against ‘Muth. We’re 3-0, ‘Muth is 2-1, it’s a big rivalry game. I think there’s going to be a lot of people here and it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

Tune into TV5 on Friday evening where we’ll be live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Birch Run.

