InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW
Family First Credit Union
Saginaw police investigating a robbery
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise