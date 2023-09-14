Lotus Project room will help SVSU students find peace

By Anna Kathman and Colette Boyd
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A room dedicated to wellness is now open on Saginaw Valley State University’s campus.

The Lotus Project was created by students, and honors those impacted by the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Finding people and finding peace, the founders hope anyone who uses the room will know when they step inside, they are not alone.

“Lotus is all about helping students that are hurting. There are so many students on campus that are stressed, anxious and really just need help,” said Anna Peruski, an SVSU student. “Lotus is starting to meet people where they are at and provide a safe space and community on campus where they can just be at peace and be still.”

Students can go through the room, visit different stations and the resource wall which focuses on mental and physical health. There are books, fidget devices, cards, healthy meal recipes and more.

“I’m so overwhelmed with nothing but joy. I’m so excited,” said Abigail Poletti, who shares Peruski’s vision. “It won’t just be here, but it’ll be a community outside of here too.”

It’s a place where everyone is welcome.

“Everything in this room was so intentional, researched and supported by SVSU and the SVSU Foundation Resource Grant,” Poletti said.

The Lotus Project is now a club, so the group plans to host events on SVSU’s campus where anyone can feel welcome and together.

“It was overwhelming to think of all the people that have been helping, even if it was just a quick conversation. It’s been absolutely amazing to see so many people come together,” Peruski said.

The Lotus Project room is located in the Wickes building on SVSU’s campus in room 267.

