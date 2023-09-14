Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide

(WJHG)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a 40-year-old Michigan unsolved homicide case has been closed.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police identified a suspect in the 1982 murder of 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle from South Lyon.

Louiselle was last seen on Sunday, March 20, 1983, near Eight Mile and Merriman Roads near Livonia.

Her body was found weeks later 20 miles away on a wooded trail in the Island Lake Recreation Area in Green Oak Township.

Her death had no leads for decades.

The case was re-opened in 2022 after MSP partnered with MSU’s School of Criminal Justice. The students and detectives reviewed the case and resubmitted evidence to MSP for forensic testing.

At the same time, detectives from Livingston County were working on a 1983 murder of 19-year-old Christine Castiglione from Redford. The two agencies used forensic genealogy to link Castiglione’s murder to 26-year-old Charles David Shaw. Shaw died in November of 1983 and never had his DNA taken.

In 2022, police took a sample from Shaw and entered it into their system.

In June of 2023, MSP resubmitted evidence from Louiselle’s case. The DNA on the evidence matched the DNA in the Castiglione murder, linking the suspect to both cases.

Detectives also believe Shaw is responsible for crimes during the 1970s.

Anyone with information on Shaw is asked to contact D/Sgt. Larry Rothman of the MSP at 313-407-9379

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
Community supports family who lost son in house fire
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
UAW Local 598
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract

Latest News

We have a lot of news to go through for the day. If you are getting ready for the day and...
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Sept. 15
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
UAW Strike
UAW stand up strike begins at three factories
UAW Strike
Local UAW workers not yet called to strike, but ready