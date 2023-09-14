Midland senior nonprofit receives grant to help people become vaccinated

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Senior Services in Midland will be holding its annual flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics in partnership with the Midland County Health Department.

The organization said these clinics are made possible through a grant provided by the National Council on Aging (NCOA), adding the grant was designed for the COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Uptake Initiative.

According to Senior Services, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that almost 90 percent of COVID-19-related deaths occur in people 65-years-old or older, and 70 to 80 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths affect older adults.

The organization said even though vaccines are available, research shows vaccine uptake for COVID-19 has slowed down in that age group. However, Senior Services said the clinics will be offering incentives to attend, like a free Senior Services hat or t-shirt.

Senior Services said the clinics will be located at the following five locations:

  • Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Greater Midland North Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Rd., Midland, MI 48642
  • Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Rd., Shepherd, MI 48883
  • Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 3243 N West River Rd., Sanford, MI 48657
  • Sept. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: 4700 Dublin Ave., Midland, MI 48642
  • Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 415 E. Webster St., Coleman, MI 48618
  • Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Drive-Thru at 4700 Dublin Ave., Midland, MI 48642

Senior Services said the COVID-19 vaccines will be the new monovalent vaccine approved in mid-September and a high-dose flu vaccine will be available for those 65 years of age or older.

There will be no appointments, and vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, the organization said.

Senior Services is asking people to bring their insurance card and COVID card with them at the time of their vaccination.

If anyone needs a ride to a clinic, rides with County Connection or Senior Services Transportation will be covered for clinic attendees.

For more information about the Senior Services clinic, call 989-633-3700.

