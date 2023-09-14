MSU to begin selling alcohol at Spartan Stadium on Saturday

(Freepik.com)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football fans will soon be able to crack open a cold one at Spartan Stadium.

In July, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation legalizing the sale of alcohol at certain college sporting arenas, making MSU the first Big Ten college to sell alcohol in its football stadium.

Sales begin on Saturday, Sept. 16.

You won’t be able to buy a beer just anywhere, though. MSU released a list of rules and regulations that patrons are expected to follow:

  • Alcohol sales will begin one hour before kickoff and end with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
  • ID will be required at every purchase.
  • You can only purchase two alcoholic drinks per transaction. If you are already holding a drink when you are at the drink cart, staff will only allow you to buy one additional drink.
  • Alcohol will be sold at fixed-location carts throughout the stadium and not at traditional concession stands. There will be no sales of alcohol in the seating areas.
  • All employees selling alcohol will have the appropriate training and licensing.

